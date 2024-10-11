Madhumita Shukla murder: UP seeks recall of SC order asking it to consider remission of sentence

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a recall of an order that has asked it to consider a premature release of one of the convicts in the 2003 murder case of 26-year-old poet Madhumita Shukla.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked the apex court registry to seek appropriate directions from Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for placing the state government's plea before an appropriate bench.

Representing the Uttar Pradesh government in the matter on September 30, Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad told the bench that in view of the second Bilkis Bano judgment of January 8 this year, the state government has sought a recall or modification of the December 15, 2023 order passed in the case of Rohit Chaturvedi.

On January 8, the top court quashed the Gujarat government's remission granted to 11 convicts in a case involving the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her seven family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

It had said the Gujarat government was not the appropriate authority to pass the remission order and clarified that the state in which an offender is tried and sentenced is competent to decide a remission plea of the convict. The convicts in the Bilkis Bano case were tried in Maharashtra.

In the process, the bench had nullified a May 13, 2022 judgment of another apex court bench that had directed the Gujarat government to consider the remission applications of the 11 convicts, saying it was obtained by "playing fraud on court".

On May 13, 2022, a bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi (now retired) and Vikram Nath asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea of convict Radheshyam Shah for a premature release in terms of its remission policy of July 9, 1992, holding that the government of the state where the offence had taken place has the jurisdiction to decide the application.

In the present case, on December 15, 2023, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose (now retired) and Masih, relying on the May 13, 2022 judgment, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider the remission plea of Chaturvedi, who was tried for murder in a court in Uttarakhand.

"We, accordingly, direct that the remission plea which was filed by the petitioner-convict (Chaturvedi) be sent to the home secretary, state of Uttar Pradesh by the state of Uttarakhand. This shall be done within a period of three weeks from date. Thereafter, the state of Uttar Pradesh shall examine the question and take a decision in that regard within a further period of eight weeks," it had directed.

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a recall of the order that has asked it to decide the convict's remission plea on the ground that the apex court, in the subsequent judgment in the Bilkis Bano case, has held that the state where the convicts were tried is the requisite authority to decide such a plea for premature release.

Shukla, who was pregnant at the time, was shot dead on May 9, 2003 in Lucknow's Paper Mill Colony. Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the killing of the poet with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. Subsequently, other accused were also arrested in connection with a conspiracy to kill Shukla.

On October 24, 2007, a trial court in Uttarakhand convicted Amarmani Tripathi, his wife Madhumani Tripathi, nephew Rohit Chaturvedi and associate Santosh Kumar Rai for Shukla's murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Amarmani Tripathi, who was elected from the Nautanwa constituency, was a minister in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2001 and also in the BSP government formed in 2002. He has also been associated with the Samajwadi Party.

On June 17, 2003, the probe was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The trial was shifted from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand by the Supreme Court on February 8, 2007.

On July 16, 2012, the Uttarakhand High Court upheld their conviction and sentence. The order was upheld by the apex court on November 19, 2013.

On August 24, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh prisons department issued an order for a premature release of Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission and also the fact that they had completed 16 years of their sentences.

Chaturvedi, who was convicted for criminal conspiracy and murder, had applied for a premature release to the Uttarakhand government but his plea was rejected.

Thereafter, citing the first Bilkis Bano case judgment on remission (of May 13, 2022), he sought a direction from the apex court to the Uttar Pradesh government for his premature release.