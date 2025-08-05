Madhya Pradesh assembly pays tribute to ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and opposition members on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM co-founder Shibu Soren, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Soren (81), who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, passed away on Monday.

When the proceedings of the Madhya Pradesh assembly began on Tuesday morning, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar spoke about Soren's demise, following which the House observed a two-minute silence.

Chief Minister Yadav said Soren was an energetic and hardworking person, and his death has left a great void.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, state Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and other members lauded the work Soren had done for the empowerment of tribal communities and paid rich tributes to him.

Soren, a senior tribal leader who played an important role in the formation of Jharkhand, was also a founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

His son Hemant Soren is the chief minister of Jharkhand.