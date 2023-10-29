Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Amit Shah to address public meeting in Ujjain

Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address a public meeting in Ujjain and take part in a series of meetings of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are scheduled next month.

Shah is on a three-day visit to the state from Saturday.

On Sunday, after garlanding the statue of Raja Bhoj in state capital Bhopal, Shah will head to Khajuraho to take part in a meeting of Sagar division of the BJP, party sources said.

He will later go to Rewa to address the party workers of Rewa and Shahdol divisions, they said.

In the evening, Shah will head to Ujjain to offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple and address a public meeting.

He will also address the party workers of Ujjain division.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma will accompany Shah during his ongoing visit to the state.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI MAS GK