Madhya Pradesh BJP expels corporator over vandalism at colleague's house

Bhopal, Jan 11 (PTI) The BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit on Saturday expelled a corporator from the party over the attack and vandalism at the house of a leader in Indore.

The party has expelled Indore's BJP corporator Jitendra, aka Jitu Yadav, for six years, state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani stated in a letter.

"Corporator from Indore Municipal Corporation's ward no. 24, Jitendra Kumar (Jitu Yadav), had a dispute with a corporator of his own party. Subsequent indecent acts have tarnished the party's image, which comes under the purview of indiscipline," stated the letter addressed to Indore district unit president Gaurav Randive.

BJP corporator Kamlesh Kalra had claimed that after an argument between him and a municipal corporation employee on the phone, Jeetu Yadav sent 50 to 60 armed men to his house, and they misbehaved with his family members, beat them up and vandalised the premises.

A video of the incident had also surfaced on social media, in which a group of people were seen vandalising a house and abusing the family members. It was also alleged that the group stripped Kalra's son.

Kalra had also lodged a police complaint.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered action against miscreants involved in the incident.

"The incident of some miscreants entering the residence of Kalra ji in Indore and assaulting and misbehaving with the family members is unfortunate. In this regard, the police have registered an FIR and identified nine accused by examining CCTV footage and questioning other people, out of which six accused have been arrested," he wrote in a post on X.

Yadav said the incident also involved misbehaviour with a minor, due to which action is also included under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI ADU ARU