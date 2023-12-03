Madhya Pradesh: BJP leads in 43, Congress in 42 seats

Bhopal: The ruling BJP was ahead in 43 seats and the Congress in 42 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Counting for the elections to the 230-member House, held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel, BJP was ahead in 43 seats and Congress was leading in 42 seats.

A poll official said postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents.