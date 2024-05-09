Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Govind Maloo dies of heart attack

Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh unit spokesperson Govind Maloo died of a heart attack in Indore at the age of 67, a local party leader said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Maloo suffered a massive heart attack at his home after having dinner on Wednesday night following his return from Bhopal, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Indore on Thursday morning to attend the last rites of Maloo.

Advertisment

Yadav reached the Regional Park Mukti Dham in the city and laid a wreath on Maloo's body.

Describing Maloo as a "big asset of the BJP", the CM said, "I am extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Maloo due to cardiac arrest. He had discharged many responsibilities of the BJP. The day before yesterday, he was with me in Dhar in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally."

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, party's state organisation general secretary Hitanand and other senior leaders also expressed grief over Maloo's death.

Maloo had served as the media in-charge of the state unit of the BJP. In addition, he had served as the vice-chairman of the State Mineral Development Corporation. Before joining politics, he wrote sports reviews in local newspapers.

He is survived by his mother, wife, two sons and a daughter.