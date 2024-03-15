Madhya Pradesh chief secretary gets six-month extension

Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Union government has approved the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to grant a six months' extension to state chief secretary Veera Rana, an official said here on Friday.

Advertisment

Rana, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was due to retire on March 31.

The BJP government in the state had sent the proposal to the Centre on March 8, the official said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) gave its approval with effect from April 1. The six-month period will end on September 30, 2024, the official added. PTI MAS KRK