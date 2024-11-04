Madhya Pradesh CM accuses JMM-Congress govt of 'encouraging' Bangladeshi infiltrators

Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday accused the JMM-Congress led alliance government in Jharkhand of "encouraging" Bangladeshi infiltrators for votes.

Advertisment

He also alleged that they (JMM-Congress-led alliance) are only spreading lies and hatching conspiracies to grab power.

Yadav was addressing an election rally in Ranchi's Kanke assembly constituency in favour of BJP nominee Jitu Charan Ram.

"Hindus are in danger in Jharkhand due to Bangladeshi infiltrators. The situation that Bangladesh is facing, infiltrators want to do same thing in Jharkhand. Congress and its partners did not speak at least once about the Hindu's condition in Bangladesh. They are only hungry for votes and know only one thing that to grab power," he said.

Advertisment

He claimed that the Hindu population declined by seven per cent in Jharkhand and the tribal population stood at only 28 per cent.

Yadav highlighted concerns over changing demographics, alleging Bangladeshi infiltrators are taking over jobs and urged the protection of Hindu and Adivasi communities in Jharkhand.

Making a scathing attack on the JMM-led alliance government over corruption, he alleged that they (the coalition government) are looting the hard-earned money of people.

Advertisment

"This election is to elect between dishonest and honest," he said.

Yadav urged the voters to defend Sanatan culture and youth on November 13. PTI SAN SAN RG