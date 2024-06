New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, a senior state government official said.

Yadav discussed important issues related to the state with Shah, he said.

He also met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the day, the official said. PTI NES SZM