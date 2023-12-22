Madhya Pradesh CM, his deputies meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his two deputies Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the state will set new standards of development and progress under their leadership.

Advertisment

The BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections. The party picked Devda to replace four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Met Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri @DrMohanYadav51 and Deputy Chief Ministers Shri @rshuklabjp and Shri @JagdishDevdaBJP and extended good wishes. I hope that under the guidance of Modi ji and the leadership of all three of you, Madhya Pradesh will write a new chapter of public welfare by setting new standards of development and progress," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

Yadav said they discussed in detail with Shah development of Madhya Pradesh and various public welfare schemes.

"Today, felicitated the country's Minister of Home and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah by paying him a courtesy visit at his residence in New Delhi. Guidance was received from the Honorable Home Minister regarding the sustainable development of Madhya Pradesh," Shukla said on X.

In a post on X, Devda said, "Met the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Honorable Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51. The energy and guidance we receive from you will guide our efforts in the development of the state." This is the first visit of Madhya Pradesh's new leadership to the national capital after assuming charge. PTI ACB DIV DIV