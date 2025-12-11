Madhya Pradesh CM lauds Ex-PM Vajpayee's legacy at BJP's yatra

Dharmavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for transforming the telecom sector, expanding rural cook gas connections and demonstrating India’s strength to the world through nuclear tests.

Speaking at the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra launched by the Andhra BJP here, Yadav addressed a public meeting after the unveiling of a statue of Vajpayee.

“Vajpayee brought transformative reforms in the telecom sector, expanded rural cooking gas connections, and demonstrated India’s global strength through nuclear tests,” he said.

He recalled Vajpayee's historic achievements as the first non-Congress Prime Minister, uniting various parties and leading a coalition government.

Calling Vajpayee a “mirror of unity,” the Chief Minister said the ongoing yatra reflects similar cooperation in Andhra Pradesh where TDP, Janasena and BJP are working together.

He added that a Vajpayee Memorial Park will be constructed in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati and that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the Good Governance Conference on December 25.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh state BJP president PVN Madhav launched the 'Atal Modi Good Governance Yatra' to mark the birth centenary of former PM Vajpayee.

The event also marked the beginning of statewide NDA rallies from December 11 to 25.

As part of this programme, a rally featuring 500 motorcycles and 200 cars was flagged off from the BJP office in Dharmavaram town as part of the programme.

We have launched the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra today to mark the birth centenary of Vajpayee, beginning statewide NDA rallies from December 11 to 25, said a BJP press release, quoting Madhav.

Madhav said the yatra will cover two districts everyday till December 25 with the aim of strengthening NDA coordination and motivating youth across the southern state.

Madhav along with Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and other BJP leaders led the rally in a bus yatra and unveiled a statue of Vajpayee.

