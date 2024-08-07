Madhya Pradesh CM meets Karnataka Governor ahead of investment session

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The CM's visit is ahead of the third interactive investment session in Bengaluru, which is being held for two days from August 7.

An official statement from Raj Bhawan said that the session will see Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaging with prominent industrialists across various sectors, including Information Technology (IT), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), textiles, aerospace and Defense, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and medical devices.

This initiative aims to promote Madhya Pradesh as a favorable investment destination and foster economic growth through strategic partnerships, it said. PTI AMP KH