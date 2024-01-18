Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits Patna

Patna, Jan 18 (PTI) BJP leaders in Bihar on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav whose day-long visit here is being viewed by the party as an opportunity to make a dent into the core base of the state's ruling RJD.

Advertisment

Yadav, who is on his first tour of Bihar since his appointment as the central province's CM, was welcomed at the airport here by Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and others.

The visiting dignitary will be felicitated by Shri Krishna Chetana Vichar Manch, described as "a non-political organisation of the Yadav community" by its president Rajendra Prasad, a retired judge of the Patna High Court.

The BJP has put up posters and banners across the city welcoming Yadav, with his image displayed prominently alongside other party leaders in Bihar from the populous caste which has, so far, remained steadfast in its loyalty towards the RJD, its legendary supremo Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of the state.

Advertisment

Former Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai, who was among those who welcomed the Madhya Pradesh CM at the Patna airport, told reporters, "Mohan Yadav is proof that the BJP represents all parties. The RJD has treated Yadavs, like chattel, never cared for their educational uplift and only brought them a bad name, making them synonymous with muscle power".

Notably, as per the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Yadavs comprise close to 14 per cent of the state's total population, a finding which was initially dismissed by the BJP as an attempt to bring political benefits to the RJD, the ruling Mahagathbandhan's largest constituent.

After attending the felicitation ceremony, Mohan Yadav is likely to interact with party leaders at the BJP's Bihar headquarters and sign off his tour with a visit to the local ISKCON temple. PTI NAC BDC