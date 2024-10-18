Madhya Pradesh CM renews his active membership of BJP

Bhopal, Oct 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday called upon people to become part of the country's development process by becoming active members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

Yadav was speaking after renewing his membership as an active member of the party as part of its nationwide drive aimed at enrolling new members or renewing their membership.

BJP's state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and other office-bearers reached the chief minister's official residence here this evening, where CM Yadav formally launched the party's active membership drive in the state by renewing his membership.

Those who have enrolled 50 or more persons as the party's primary members, can become its active members at the divisional level, Sharma said, adding that BJP president J P Nadda launched the active membership drive on October 16, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his membership as the first active member of the party. PTI MAS NP