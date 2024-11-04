Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav hails Chhattisgarh government's anti-Naxalite operation

Raipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday evening hailed the anti-Naxalite operation being carried out by Chhattisgarh's BJP government and termed the action as a step towards establishing 'Ram Rajya'.

He offered to support Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000, on every front and spoke about "double engine" governments (BJP in power at the Centre and in the two states).

"The operation launched by the Chhattisgarh government against Naxalites is being commended and hailed by the entire country. The way our innocent villagers and tribals were being killed (in Maoist violence), this (the campaign against Naxals) is (a step towards) establishment of Ram Rajya (an ideal state) in true sense," he said.

Yadav was addressing the opening ceremony of the three-day 'Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav' (statehood celebration) in Nava Raipur.

"When there was demons' rule, then Lord Ram showed the path. You (Chhattisgarh) have taken a step forward (on anti-Naxalite front), Madhya Pradesh will also walk hand in hand with you," he told the gathering.

So far this year, security forces have recovered bodies of 191 Naxalites after separate encounters in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 189 bodies were recovered from the Bastar region comprising seven districts. After five years of Congress rule, the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh in December last year.

The BJP leader assured that on every front, whether it is industrialization or other activities, Madhya Pradesh will extend support to Chhattisgarh.

Targeting the Congress, Yadav said, "For 55 years, previous governments worked with a narrow mindset towards this region (Chhattisgarh) which had so much potential. Remember the time when people did not get food grains, they died of hunger and there were debts. But I want to thank then- Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji because of whom all these problems have been solved. The new state emerged under his leadership (Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre)." Now the "double engine" governments in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been taking the two states ahead at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The CM lauded the Modi government for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated in January this year.

"We are fortunate to have witnessed the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in the magnificent temple after a struggle of 500 years," he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in ten months after assuming office, his government has fulfilled most of the "guarantees" given by Prime Minister Modi (referring to BJP's pre-poll promises).

"We have introduced a new industrial policy and drafted 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @ 2047' vision document," he added.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, other state ministers and officials were present on the occasion. PTI TKP RSY