Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav reaches Jaipur to discuss Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday reached Jaipur to meet his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss the long pending Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

He said he has come to take a decision on water distribution of Parvati, Chambal and Kali Sindh rivers, which will benefit both the states and lakhs of farmers.

"Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments are going to take some decision regarding long pending river water distribution of Parvati, Chambal and Kali Sindh," Yadav told reporters at Jaipur Airport.

He further said, "The decision will not only be for the betterment of both the states, but will also change the lives of lakhs of farmers. It will open the doors for development opportunities in tourism, industries and other sectors." Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), an ambitious drinking and irrigation water project, was announced by the BJP government in the state budget 2017-18 for the permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tok, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

The erstwhile Congress government led by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had demanded the Centre to declare ERCP a project of national importance.

Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing leadership to states on the issues of development.