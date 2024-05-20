Madhya Pradesh Congress chief seeks white paper on state's economy

Bhopal, May 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Monday demanded a white paper on the Madhya Pradesh economy while claiming that the situation was so bad that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "declined to give a loan" to the BJP-ruled state.

The Mohan Yadav-led government was spending money on things such as aircraft instead of improving the state's finances, he said here.

"The RBI has refused to give a loan to Madhya Pradesh due to the state's worrisome financial condition. We want the 160-day-old Yadav government to come out with a white paper on the economic condition," Patwari told reporters.

Congress MLAs will raise the demand in the state assembly, he added.

While the state's coffers were empty, the BJP government was planning to buy an aircraft and money was being spent on sprucing up the houses of the ministers and buying high-end vehicles for them, Patwari alleged.

"Instead of fulfilling the promises made to the electorate such as an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for women and cooking gas for Rs 450, the government is spending money lavishly," the Congress leader claimed.

He also said that the crime rate has soared since Yadav was sworn in as CM last year, corruption was rampant, and MP stood at the top among the states in terms of crime against women. PTI LAL KRK