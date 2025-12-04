Madhya Pradesh construction workers welfare board approaches cops over fake YouTube channel

Bhopal, Dec 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MPBOCW) on Thursday lodged complaints with the MP police's Cyber Cell as well as YouTube over a fake channel, an official said.

The complaint was lodged on the direction of state labour minister Prahlad Singh Patel, he added.

The development came after MPBOCW launched its official channels on social media on Monday to help construction workers access accurate information on welfare schemes, benefits and registration processes.

"The initiative was aimed to make key updates easily available to workers and their families through short videos, reels and simple visual formats. AI-based content will also be used to explain schemes in a clear and accessible way, especially for workers who have difficulty reading," the official said.

The fake channel misused the department's identity and copied several official MPBOCW videos without permission, raising concerns that workers could be misled by incorrect or unauthorised content, he said, adding only the handle "@MPBOCW" represents the body's authentic YouTube presence.

The genuine channel is titled MPBOCW -official, while the fake one is identified as MPBOCW MADHY PRADESH (@MPBOCW01), the official said.

"The department recently introduced AI-based reels and short visual explainers on worker welfare schemes, registration processes and entitlements, which have received strong response from construction workers across the state. The misuse of these videos by an unauthorised channel prompted immediate action," the MPBOCW said in a statement.

Workers, contractors and stakeholders must rely solely on verified platforms for updates on welfare schemes, documentation requirements, education assistance, health and maternity benefits, accident and death support, pensions and helpline details, it added. PTI LAL BNM