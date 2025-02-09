Madhya Pradesh dam project could submerge critical tiger corridor: NTCA

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has warned that the construction of the Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh could submerge forested areas used by tigers to move between reserves and has strongly recommended exploring alternative sites, government records show.

The Environment Ministry's Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) discussed a proposal to divert 2,250.05 hectares of forest land for the project in a meeting on January 27.

The project involves building two dams on the Morand and Ganjal rivers to improve irrigation in Hoshangabad, Betul, Harda, and Khandwa districts of the state.

According to the project proposal, the construction of the dams and related infrastructure will displace 644 families, including 604 tribal families, who rely on the forest for their livelihood. Over seven lakh trees will be affected at full reservoir level, with 5.75 lakh trees marked for felling.

The region is home to endangered species such as leopards, wolves, wild dogs, hyenas, and several herbivores. The habitat loss could have severe ecological consequences, the FAC noted.

It has recommended that a sub-committee conduct a site inspection before making a decision. The sub-committee will include representatives from the environment ministry, NTCA, and soil conservation experts.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the NTCA has warned that the project could destroy a crucial tiger corridor between the Satpura and Melghat Tiger Reserves and pose a threat to other wildlife and biodiversity.

The NTCA's analysis, based on the National Tiger Estimation 2022, shows that the project site is part of a critical tiger-occupied habitat.

It said that the dams would submerge forested areas essential for tiger movement between reserves, affecting "genetic exchange and population stability".

"Any disruption to this ecological connectivity will likely have long-term detrimental impacts on the viability of tiger populations and the broader wildlife community within this landscape," the NTCA said.

The authority also said that both Satpura and Melghat reserves are in a recovery phase, with tiger populations increasing after voluntary village relocations. It warned that losing this corridor could reverse those gains.

The NTCA has strongly recommended exploring alternative sites to minimise environmental damage.

"Selecting less ecologically sensitive locations for such projects can help strike a balance between developmental needs and the conservation of critical wildlife habitats. Ensuring the long-term preservation of biodiversity and the ecological integrity of this landscape must remain a top priority," it said.

The FAC has also flagged several discrepancies in the Madhya Pradesh government's plan for compensatory afforestation in Agar Malwa, Sagar, Betul, and Jabalpur districts.

It said that some proposed afforestation areas are already classified as forest land, while others contain settlements and agricultural land.

The state government has not submitted a detailed afforestation plan or revenue records to verify the land status.