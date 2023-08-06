Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in separate road accidents in Bhind and Ratlam

Bhind/Ratlam, Aug 6 (PTI) Five persons, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Ratlam districts, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In Bhind, a policeman and his wife were killed and their two children injured when a bus collided with their car on Sunday while a couple and a five-year-old boy were killed in Ratlam district on Saturday evening.

Aniruddh Yadav, posted as a head constable in the 14th Battalion of the state police's Special Armed Force (SAF) in Gwalior, was travelling with his family to Sagra village (Uttar Pradesh) following a relative's death, Mehgaon police station (Bhind district) in-charge O P Mishra said.

A bus coming from the opposite direction hit Yadav's car near Barhad village on Bhind-Gwalior Highway (NH-719) this morning, he said.

Advertisment

Yadav and his wife died on the spot, while their daughter and son, both in their 20s, were injured in the accident, he said.

The driver of the speeding bus lost control over the wheel and collided with the car in a bid to avoid hitting a cow, the official said citing witnesses.

A case has been registered against the absconding bus driver and further probe is underway, he said.

In Ratlam district, a man (35), his 30-year-old wife, and their five-year-old nephew going to their agriculture field were crushed to death when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell on them at Garda village, some 125 km from the district headquarters, late on Saturday evening, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU ARU NSK