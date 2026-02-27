Madhya Pradesh govt to build grand park at Chandrashekhar Azad's birthplace: CM Yadav

Alirajpur (MP), Feb 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced that the state government will construct a grand park at Bhabhra, the birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, to pay tribute to his legacy.

Azad was born on July 23, 1906, and sacrificed his life for the country on February 27, 1931.

Speaking at the 'Azad Smriti Samaroh' organised in Bhabhra on the legend's death anniversary, Yadav said Chandrashekhar Azad jumped into the freedom struggle at the young age of 14.

"A grand park will be built in his name in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Bhabhra). Tourist attractions will also be developed at places associated with Azad's legacy with the support of the Culture Department," Yadav said.

Yadav said Azad spent his childhood among the children of the Bhil community of Alirajpur and learned the art of shooting from them, adding that he was an excellent marksman.

"The state government is committed to preserving the legacy of tribal great men. A university has been established in Khargone in the name of Tantya Bhil. Similarly, sites associated with other tribal heroes of the freedom struggle are also being preserved," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and performed bhumi pujan for 49 development works costing Rs 171 crore in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

He said work on the Narmada Irrigation Project, costing Rs 1,800 crore, is underway in the district, and upon completion, 170 villages will receive water.

Yadav, who took part in the famous tribal festival Bhagoria in Udagarh, said the experience had filled his heart with joy.

The MP government has decided to celebrate Bhagoria as a national festival, he said.

Bhagori festival is celebrated just before Holi, with weekly fairs that showcase the colourful celebrations of the tribals of western Madhya Pradesh.

These fairs are held at more than 100 locations in tribal-dominated districts like Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Khargone, and Barwani. PTI HWP MAS BNM