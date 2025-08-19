Madhya Pradesh police to fill 22,500 entry-level posts over three years

Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will fill 22,500 entry-level posts in the state police force over the next three years to improve law and order, and in light of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028, an official stated on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment Board will be constituted for the hiring process.

The Staff Selection Board will carry out the recruitment for approved posts in the police for 2025, but from 2026, the police recruitment board will do the hiring, he said during a programme.

Yadav said that 7,500 vacant posts will be filled each year and 22,500 police personnel will be recruited over three years.

He said that to expedite the modernisation and recruitment process for all services related to the Home Department, a joint meeting of the Home and Finance Departments will soon be held, and all pending cases will be resolved.

The chief minister also announced the reservation of one additional seat in various priority categories in all graduate-level courses for the widows and children of martyrs of the police, jail and home guard departments.

It has also been decided to provide special allowance and risk allowance as per eligibility to deputy superintendents of police and senior officers, including security personnel deployed for VVIP duty.

Yadav said that these facilities will improve the department's functioning and boost the morale of officers and employees. PTI MAS ARU