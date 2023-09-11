Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP holds meeting to discuss strategy

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of the party held a meeting on Monday to discuss the strategy and preparedness for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, was held at Nadda's residence here and comes days after the party released its first list of 39 candidates for the elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Sources said besides the party's preparedness and strategy for the polls, the names of other probable candidates were also discussed. The list of probable candidates will then be discussed at the BJP's central election committee meeting, which will be held soon, they said.

The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state unit president V D Sharma, state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma, and Madhya Pradesh election in-charges and Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the meeting.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, the party's Madhya Pradesh election management committee convener, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Kailash Vijayvargiya also attended the meeting. PTI PK ANB ANB