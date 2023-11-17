Madhya Pradesh records 71 per cent voter turn-out till 5 pm

Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turn-out of 71.16 per cent till 5 pm on Friday as polling was underway for the 230- member legislative assembly, an election official said.

Advertisment

Voting in naxalite-affected Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts ended at 3 PM while it will continue till 6 PM in other parts of the state.

Polling began at 7 AM across all 230 constituencies.

In Balaghat district, Baihar assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 80.38 per cent, Lanjhi 75.07 per cent and Paraswada 81.56 per cent.

There are 2,533 candidates in the fray, including chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP and his predecessor and state Congress chief Kamal Nath. PTI MAS KRK