Madhya Pradesh students visit Bengal as part of Yuva Sangam phase-3

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Union education ministry's Yuva Sangam Phase-3 is currently underway in West Bengal with a delegation of 50 students from Madhya Pradesh touring different parts of the state as part of the Centre's initiative to connect youths of the nation.

Advertisment

IIT Kharagpur is facilitating the cultural exchange as the nodal institute of this region.

The delegates, comprising IIITDM (Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing) students from Jabalpur among others, have been exploring West Bengal since November 23 to promote cultural exchange of traditions, heritage and historical milieu between the two states.

According to officials, the delegation visited the heritage sites within IIT Kharagpur campus, including the Nehru Museum of Science & Technology, Indian Knowledge System and 'Bharat Tirtha'.

Advertisment

Acting director Prof. Amit Patra said, "This is the first time such an initiative has been taken by the government to encourage cultural exchanges between two states." The team is also scheduled to visit Rash Mancha, Jor Bangla Temple, Shyam-Rai temple, Radha Madhav Temple, Lalbandh, Dalmadal, Chhinnamasta Temple followed by local sightseeing in Bishnupur in Bankura district.

They will also visit Sabang, Pingla, Naya, Birsingha, Dakshineshwar Temple, Victoria Memorial, Eden Gardens, Thakurbari police museum along with Vidyasagar Industrial Park and a visit to JWS Cement Factory among others.

Programme's nodal officer Prof. Bhargab Maitra said, "We are proud as an institute to participate in such a cultural exchange. The takeaways from this experience will evolve the students' perception towards the cultural richness of our country". PTI SUS MNB