Madhya Pradesh: Students walk 20 km to Indore against 'mismanagement' at govt school

Indore, July 25 (PTI) As many as 150 students of a Madhya Pradesh government-run residential school walked 20 km from a village to reach the Indore collector's office on Tuesday over alleged mismanagement at the facility.

Indore collector Ilayaraja T told reporters that he has ordered a detailed inquiry into the complaints of the students.

Witnesses claimed at least two students of the group fainted during the protest in front of the district collector's office, and one of them was taken away in a police vehicle for first aid.

Notably, the Gyanodaya Residential School at Morod village, about 20 km from Indore, has been awarded the "Centre of Excellence" status by the state government, where free admission is given to meritorious students who score 60 per cent of marks or above.

Protesting students told reporters that the school refused to provide financial assistance for the treatment of a student who suffered injuries after falling from the third floor of the institute.

The students also claimed they had collected Rs 19,000 to foot the medical bill for the injured student who was admitted to a private hospital.

According to students, they are facing a shortage of books and regular teachers in the school.

Later, the district collector met the students.

“I have ordered an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the complaints of the students. If irregularities are found during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned people,” he told reporters.

The collector said he would inform the state government about the shortage of regular teachers in this school.

He also said the library and hostel facilities of the education institute would also be improved. PTI HWP ADU NSK