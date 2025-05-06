Madhya Pradesh to conduct civil defence mock drills in five districts

Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore, on Wednesday in accordance with the instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said detailed instructions are being issued to the authorities concerned for the civil defence mock drills in the state.

Speaking before the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yadav said detailed guidelines are being issued to the district collector and superintendents of police regarding the civil defence mock drill to be held on Wednesday.

In view of the current national and international conditions, mock drills will be held on Wednesday in five cities of the state including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni from 4 pm.

The drills will be conducted for activities like warning of danger through siren, blackout, keeping major infrastructure safe, safe evacuation of injured in case of accident, he said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 in view of new and complex threats, which emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI ADU NP