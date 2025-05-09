Madhya Pradesh to ink MoU with Maharashtra for Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project

Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra to implement the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project.

Yadav, in a statement on Thursday, said after the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link projects, work will be done on the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project, as all obstacles have been removed.

The MoU will be inked in the presence of Yadav and his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday in the state capital, an official said.

The chief minister said the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project is the world's largest ground recharge project, through which three streams of the river will be created, and every drop will be used for irrigating agricultural land.

He said 31.13 TMC of water will be used in the mega recharge scheme, of which 11.76 TMC will go to Madhya Pradesh and 19.36 TMC to Maharashtra.

He said 3,362 hectares of land will be used in Madhya Pradesh through the proposed dams and canals.

The chief minister said no village will be affected by the project, and rehabilitation will not be necessary.

Yadav said, "Just as we have recently started work on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project with Rajasthan, work is being done on the big national project to link Ken-Betwa Rivers with Uttar Pradesh. We have now decided to move forward with Maharashtra for this third national river water project, which will provide adequate water to the northern region of Maharashtra and southern parts of Madhya Pradesh." He said the recharge project will ensure the supply of irrigation water to the Chhindwara district and solve the drinking water problem in big cities like Nagpur in Maharashtra. PTI MAS ARU