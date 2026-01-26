Madhya Pradesh to observe 2026 as ‘Year of Agriculture’, focus on farmer welfare: Governor

Bhopal, Jan 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh will observe 2026 as the 'year of agriculture', Governor Mangu Bhai Patel said on Monday, citing that the budget for the sector has been increased to Rs 27,000 crore over the years.

Patel was addressing a function to mark the 77th Republic Day in the state capital.

"India's economy is based on agriculture, and the state government is making multifaceted efforts for the welfare of farmers. 2026 will be celebrated as the 'year of agriculture in Madhya Pradesh, and preparations are already underway," the governor said.

He said that the budget for agriculture and allied sectors has increased from Rs 600 crore in 2002-03 to over Rs 27,000 crore in 2024-25.

"Under the goal of 'prosperous farmers - prosperous state', a multifaceted model of agricultural development has been adopted, encompassing 10 activities, including technology transfer, income enhancement, natural farming, marketing and export, innovation, and digital transparency, and these will soon be implemented across the state," he said.

He said that the e-Mandi scheme has been implemented in 259 markets in the state, and 40 lakh farmers have registered.

Patel further said that multi-pronged efforts are being made to make Madhya Pradesh the milk capital of the country and to transform animal husbandry into a profitable business.

For destitute cattle, the grant per animal in cow shelters has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40, he said, adding that the budget provision has risen from Rs 250 crore to Rs 505 crore.

The governor also noted that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana will prove helpful in achieving the ambitious target of increasing Madhya Pradesh's contribution to national milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent.

He said at least 1,200 new milk cooperatives have been formed in the state, and the procurement price is being increased from Rs 2.50 to Rs 8.50 per litre.

Patel stated that the government has been making efforts to provide housing and basic amenities to poor families, and noted that more than 11 lakh houses were approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana last year, of which four lakh have been completed.

The government has set a target to construct approximately 5.25 lakh houses, he said, adding that more than Rs 21,000 crore has been approved under the Chief Minister's Majra-Tola Yojana to connect nearly 20,000 settlements with roads.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan, construction of 55 roads in 24 districts has been completed, Patel said.

Apart from this, the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) will ensure 125 days of employment instead of 100 under the MNREGA, he said.

The governor also highlighted steps taken by the government to make school education accessible and effective, and pointed out that the dropout rate at the elementary level has declined from 6 per cent to zero in 2024-25.

The state government is paying for the education of approximately 8.5 lakh students studying in private schools, while 369 Sandipani schools have been established in the state, of which 107 buildings were completed, and 154 buildings would come up by March, he said.

A total of 94,234 students, who scored more than 75 per cent in the Class 12th board exams, have been given laptops worth Rs 25,000 each, he added.

Patel said that the state government has also taken significant steps for wildlife conservation.

Madhav National Park in Shivpuri has been declared the ninth tiger reserve, and the government has also established Dr Bhimrao Sanctuary in Sagar district and Jahangir Sanctuary in Sheopur district.

Nauradehi Sanctuary is being developed as the third habitat for cheetahs, he said, noting that the move has not only boosted tourism but also created employment opportunities for residents.

Speaking about the steps taken to promote investment and industrialisation in the state, Patel said that the government has simplified laws and removed unnecessary regulations to accelerate industrial development.

The Jan Vishwas Act 2024 and 2025, and deregulation have ensured ease of doing business and setting up industries in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The governor inspected the customary parade and witnessed tableaus of different departments showcasing the state's achievements.

Republic Day celebrations were also held in divisional and district headquarters, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurling the tricolour at his hometown Ujjain and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda in Indore. PTI MAS ARU