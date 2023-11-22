Madhya Pradesh tourism benefitted in big way through Film Tourism Policy: official

Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh tourism sector is benefiting in a big way after the state opened its doors for shooting movies through the film tourism policy, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, told PTI that filmmakers are increasingly exploring various locations in the central state for shootings after the MP Film Tourism Policy was passed in the year 2020.

“We are trying to promote shootings of films in Madhya Pradesh. Since the inception of the policy, tourism in the state has gone from place to place,” said Shukla, who is attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji.

Shukla underlined salient features of the Film Tourism Policy such as the “hassle-free” shooting experience in a conducive environment.

Advertisment

He said factors such as the “best weather”, nature, forest, wildlife, historical monuments and a hill station make MP an ideal location for film shooting.

Shukla said a school of drama in MP makes a pool of supporting artists available to filmmakers and added that the state is providing the best and most cost-effective facilities for shooting.

"IN the wake of the policy, the industry has become a big employment churner. Several people are employed in this industry. Hotels are getting bookings. The hill station like Chanderi is becoming famous and is attracting tourists in a big way,” he said.

The MD said actors like Pankaj Tripathy, who have featured in films shot in Madhya Pradesh, are the brand ambassadors of the state tourism. PTI RPS NSK