Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart to be held between Oct 11 and 13

Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart will be held in Bhopal from October 11 to 13 to establish the state as a world-class tourism destination, Tourism, Culture and Religious Trusts Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said on Thursday.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the event will bring together over 700 participants, including over 80 tour operators from 27 countries, 150 domestic tour operators, 355 sellers, film industry representatives, and media, he said.

"The objective of this event is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a world-class tourism destination. This will be India's largest state-level travel mart, showcasing Madhya Pradesh on the global stage as the 'Heart of Incredible India'. It will establish the state as a global hub for tourism, film, weddings, and responsible tourism," he said.

This event will establish Madhya Pradesh's brand identity in 27 international markets and open new avenues for investment and collaboration in the tourism sector, Lodhi added.

Tourism Department Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla said it will not only increase tourist numbers in the state but also open up new opportunities for economic growth and local employment generation.

More than 3,000 meetings will be held during this event, marking the largest business interaction ever held in Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector, he said.

"MP will showcase its rich cultural heritage, wildlife, rural culture, handicrafts, food, and film tourism on a single platform. More than 120 stalls will be set up at the event, showcasing Gond art, live demos of Chanderi sarees, and handloom products," Shukla said.

"One-on-one investor sessions with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also be held during the three-day event. The Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart was held till 2018, but was later discontinued due to various reasons, including COVID-19," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart will be held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre. PTI MAS BNM