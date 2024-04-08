Madhya Pradesh woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Kota, seven accused arrested

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped in the Railway Colony area of Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Monday.

The woman, a daily wage labourer, was allegedly raped by seven to eight men late on Friday. The police registered a case on Saturday and arrested seven accused the following day. One accused is still absconding, they said.

The woman was returning home when three to four men accosted her around 8.30 pm. They took her to an isolated place near a power substation where they took turns to rape her, the police said.

The accused then called three to four friends, who also raped her, they said.

The woman's husband was in their native village in Madhya Pradesh on the night she was raped, the police said.

On the basis of her complaint, the police registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Eight men were identified and seven arrested. One accused is yet to be traced, Circle Inspector Pankaj Yadav said.

The survivor's statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday, he said.

Two of the eight accused have a criminal history, he added. PTI COR SZM