Madhya Pradesh's Datia district sizzles at 47.5 degrees Celsius, third hottest in country

Bhopal, May 19 (PTI) Mercury soared to 47.5 degrees Celsius in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, while Guna and Gwalior baked at 45.5 degrees on Sunday, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Advertisment

According to a WhatsApp message shared by IMD's Bhopal centre with the media late at night, Datia recorded the third-highest temperature in the country.

Najafgarh in Delhi saw mercury touching 47.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on Sunday, followed by Agra at 47.7 degrees, it said.

Nowgong in MP's Chhatarpur district registered a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, said IMD's Bhopal centre meteorologist Prakash Dhawale.

The weather bureau official said Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur saw mercury climbing to 43.1, 43 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in the districts of east Madhya Pradesh on Monday Isolated pockets in western and eastern MP could see heatwave conditions. Some of these areas might also see wind touching the speed of 40-50 kmph, the official said. PTI LAL NR