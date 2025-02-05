Madiga community should have got more quota in SC categorisation: MRPS leader

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Wednesday said the Madiga community should have got 11 per cent reservation instead of the nine per cent which was approved by the Telangana government as per the recommendations of a judicial commission on SC categorisation.

The MRPS has been fighting for categorisation of SCs for more than two decades.

Krishna Madiga told reporters that the population of Madigas was over 32 lakh, while the population of Malas (another major community among SCs) was over 15 lakh.

When a five per cent quota is given to the community with 15 lakh population, the Madigas with a population 32 lakh should have got 11 per cent, he said.

He said the Congress government should correct the alleged inaccuracy.

The Telangana government on Tuesday accepted three key recommendations of the judicial commission appointed by it for implementation of SC categorisation, while rejecting the panel's another suggestion to exempt the creamy layer from reservations.

The commission in its recommendations said the 59 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities can be divided into three groups viz I, II, and III for the total reservations of 15 per cent.