Madras HC declines to interfere with NIA order over medical student tuition fee

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court has declined to interfere with an order of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) freezing the amount of tuition fee paid to a medical student studying in a private medical college here.The NIA claimed that the tuition fee was paid by a Maoist organisation operating in Jharkhand. A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jyothiraman dismissed the petition filed by the girl student, challenging the order of NIA.

Advertisment

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, it was submitted on behalf of the medical student that the college administration was refusing to issue a certificate to the petitioner, as the tuition fee was frozen and the NIA had summoned her to appear in this matter.

Refusing to accept the submissions, the bench said it could not interfere with the order passed by the NIA.

She could appear before the NIA and provide an explanation and make a request to defreeze the tuition fee.

Advertisment

What guarantee was there that a student who studies well will not join an extremist group? the bench asked. PTI COR ROH