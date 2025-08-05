Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to take decision on quota for transgenders

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take a decision on reservation for transgender and intersex persons, so that they need not knock the doors of the court every time seeking quota in public employment and in educational institutions.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the directive while passing interim orders on Monday on a petition filed by N Sushma and U Semma Agarval and posted to September 15, further hearing of the case.

The judge placed on record his appreciation over the state government unveiling the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Transgender Persons 2025, made effective from July 31, 2025.

Extracting the suggestions made by the authorities, the judge said amongst all the suggestions made, one important suggestion that requires immediate consideration pertains to Clause 3.7 of the policy which uses the term "Right to Representation in Employment and Educational Institution".

It was not clear as to whether the government wants to provide horizontal reservation to the transgender and intersex persons which has always been the request made by the community and which has been reflected in many of the earlier orders passed by the various courts including the judgment of this court.

Hence the state government was directed to take a decision in this regard, the judge added.

The judge said the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that insofar as the policy for LGBQA+, the same was under process and sometime was required to finalise the same.

Now that the state government has come out with a policy for transgender and intersex persons, "it is time that the government comes up with a policy for LGBQA+ persons also. This process should be expedited," the judge added. PTI COR VGN KH