Madras HC directs TN govt to frame guidelines for parties to hold rallies

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) In a petition filed by actor-politician Vijay-led TVK, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame guidelines to be followed by all political parties while holding 'political campaigns, meetings and rallies.' Justice N Sathish Kumar also directed the state government to collect security deposit from the political parties which intend to hold meetings and rallies to indemnify and repair the damages likely to be caused during such campaigns, meetings and rallies.

The judge posted to September 24, further hearing of the petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) represented by its Deputy General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar.

In the petition, the TVK office-bearer sought a direction to the Director General of Police (DGP) to forthwith instruct all subordinate police officials throughout the state to consider and grant necessary permissions to the petitioner party for conducting political campaign-rallies led by party leader Vijay across the state between September 20 and December 20, 2025 on the basis of the petitioner's representation dated September 9, 2025. PTI COR VGN KH