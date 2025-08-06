Madras HC imposes cost on ED for failure to file counter affidavit

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 30,000 on Enforcement Directorate for its failure to file counter affidavit, despite giving two opportunities earlier, to the petitions filed by film producer Akash Baskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran.

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan imposed the cost and posted to August 20, further hearing of the case.

Originally, Akash and Vikram challenged the action of the ED in conducting search and seizure in connection with the alleged Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac money laundering case.

The bench had on June 20 stayed all further proceedings, pursuant to the Enforcement Directorate's authorization to conduct search and seizure, against Akash Baskaran and Vikram Ravindran in the alleged Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac money laundering case.

Thereafter, the case came up for hearing twice. On both the occasions, Special Public Prosecutor N Ramesh sought time to file a counter affidavit.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, again SPP Ramesh sought time to file a counter affidavit. Following this, the bench imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 each in respect of three petitions filed by Akash and Vikram. PTI COR VGN KH