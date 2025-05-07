Madras HC judge no more

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, a serving judge of the Madras High Court died here late on Tuesday, sources said.

According to the sources, the 56 year-old Justice Prasad suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Born on March 15, 1969 in Thanjavur district, Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad was a native of Vellore district. He had studied at Voorhees Higher Secondary School, Vellore and did his B.A (History) at Loyola College in Chennai. He completed his M A (History) and law degree from the University of Delhi.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 29, 1997 in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2021. His father R Jaiprasad was a retired District and Sessions Judge.

As a mark of respect to the departed, Chief Justice K R Shriram directed that the Madras High Court and Registry (both the Principal Seat and the Madurai Bench) and all the Subordinate Courts, Tribunals and their offices functioning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall remain closed on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to Justice Prasad's mortal remains. PTI CORR SA