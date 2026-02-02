Madras HC orders notice to EC on PMK founder Ramadoss's plea seeking mango symbol

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Election Commission on a petition filed by PMK founder-president S Ramadoss seeking a direction to the poll panel to allot mango symbol to his bloc and send an official communication in this regard to him.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan posted after three weeks, further hearing of the petition filed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

When the petition came up for hearing, advocate K Arul, appearing for Ramadoss, submitted that the Election Commission inadvertently sent a communication allotting the mango symbol to the address of former President Anbumani who was not even a member of the party.

When senior counsel NL Rajah, appearing for Anbumani, attempted to make his submission, the Chief Justice said, "We will not hear you since you are not even a party to the litigation".

Rajah said he will file an application for impleading in the case.

In his petition, Ramadoss alleged that Anbumani, by creating forged documents, had committed fraud on the EC. These forged documents were challenged before the Delhi high Court on December 4, 2025.

The change of names of office bearers led by President Ramadoss and his office address was also communicated to the ECI. A request was also made to allot Mango symbol to him, he added.

While this was the status, the EC did not choose to reply during the last one month. When the matter came up for hearing before the Delhi high court, the counsel for EC while arguing the matter in the open court said, "As there is a dispute with regard to president position of the party by son and father of 2 factions, the ECI will freeze the Mango symbol for the 2026 elections".

As such, till date, the EC has not sent a fresh communication to the present president Ramadoss to his office address or did not choose to freeze the symbol.