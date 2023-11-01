Madras HC orders notice to TN Home Secy, DGP on contempt plea related to RSS route march

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and DGP for their appearance before the court in connection with a contempt of court case relating to RSS route march.

Advertisment

Justice G Jayachandran ordered notice to the State home secretary and DGP on the contempt petitions filed by R.Thiagarajan alias Suresh and four others, which sought to punish the officials for disobeying the court order dated October 16, 2023.

The judge posted after four weeks, further hearing of the case.

According to the petitioners, they had submitted applications on September 13, 2023 to conduct the route march of RSS on October 22, 2023 on account of the Birth Centenary of Bharath Ratna Dr.Ambedkar and Vijaydasamy and take out procession at various parts of the State.

Advertisment

The police had sent a questionnaire seeking answers. They had replied to the same, they added.

The petitioners said thereafter, they had filed petitions and this court had on October 16 directed the authorities to grant permission.

Despite knowing the judgment, the authorities did not grant permission to petitioners. Inspite of a specific direction by the court, the authorities have deliberately disobeyed the directions issued by the high court. The authorities have wilfully disobeyed the directions issued by this court and have committed contempt by not issuing permission to conduct a route march on October 22, 2023, they claimed.

The authorities have been repeatedly disobeying the judgments of the division bench of this court and also the Supreme Court intentionally thereby committing contempt, they added. ROH