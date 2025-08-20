Madras HC refuses to quash resolution of Chennai Corporation to outsource sanitary work

Chennai, August 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the resolution of the Greater Chennai Corporation to outsource sanitary work in two zones of the city to a private company.

Justice K Surender passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, challenging the resolution of GCC.

The judge said the said refusal will not in any manner affect the rights of the sanitary workers or a pending adjudication before the industrial tribunal.

The state shall negotiate with the private company and ensure that the sanitary workers are paid their last drawn wages if they intend to join the company.

The services of the sanitary workers were not terminated by the GCC and there is no clause for such termination in the agreement with the private company.

Outsourcing conservancy operations was a policy decision of the government and accordingly, it will not amount to 'retrenchment' of sanitary workers.

The judge said the welcome bonus of Rs 3,000, which the private firm undertakes to give to the sanitary workers, who join the company, shall be given till September 10, 2025.

The sanitary workers were at liberty to protest for their rights in accordance with laws, also in case they agree to join the private firm.