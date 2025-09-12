Madras HC rejects plea alleging pollution norms violations at Isha Foundation

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the state authorities to initiate appropriate action against the discharge of sewage and affluents by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore into the neighbouring lands.

The petitioner S T Sivagnanan had also sought that the Isha Foundation should not be granted permission to conduct any festivals or gatherings without making appropriate arrangements for the discharge of sewage and effluents in a proper manner, and making proper arrangements to prevent the disturbance to the animals in the nearby Velliangiri forest area.

Perusing the counter-affidavit filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board with regard to the allegations raised in the petition, Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, said the counter-affidavit stated that the Isha Foundation has adequate facility to handle the liquid and solid waste generated during functions. It has also followed noise rules.

Furthr, Isha Foundation has submitted adequacy report obtained from the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, for all four STPs.

"When the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board filed a counter-affidavit stating that the respondent (Isha Foundation) is having adequate facility to handle solid, liquid, and noise pollution during Maha Sivarathri function, there is no reason to consider the apprehensions raised by the petitioner,” the Bench further stated.

"Pertinently, no complaint has been received from the public regarding air, water, and noise pollution," the Bench noted.

Finding the TNPCB's report submitted before the Court to be "satisfactory," the Bench dismissed the writ petition filed by Sivagnanan.