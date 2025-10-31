Madras HC restrains construction firm from going ahead with residential project

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday temporarily restrained a private firm from going ahead with its residential complex construction project at a site in Perumbakkam, which was allegedly a part of the Pallikaranai marsh land area.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan granted the interim stay till November 11 and posted to November 12, further hearing of a Public interest litigation petition filed by J Brezhnev, an AIADMK legal wing office-bearer. PTI COR VGN KH