Madras HC restrains O Panneerselvam from using AIADMK's name, flag, symbol

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained expelled AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam (OPS) from using the AIADMK party's name, flag, symbol and letterhead. Justice N Satishkumar granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), which sought to restrain OPS from using the party's name, flag, symbol and letterhead. In his petition, EPS submitted that when the Election Commission and the High Court had recognised him as the general secretary of the AIADMK, OPS claimed to be the party's coordinator and confused cadres. Therefore, he has filed the present petition. Earlier, on two occasions OPS sought time to file a counter affidavit.

Advertisment

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for EPS submitted that this is the third time the case has been taken up for hearing but no counter affidavit had been filed.

Advocate P Rajalakshmi, appearing for OPS submitted that Panneerselvam has filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court's order upholding the election of EPS as general secretary and the SLP has been numbered now. Therefore, an early date may be fixed for filing a counter affidavit in this case.

Vijay Narayan submitted that the Lok Sabha election is set to be held in another four or five months. However, despite his expulsion from the party, OPS was claiming to be party coordinator and confusing the cadres and the general public.

Following this, the judge granted the interim injunction and posted to November 30, further hearing of the case. PTI COR VGN ROH