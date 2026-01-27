Chennai (PTI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a single judge which directed CBFC to grant censor certificate to top actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stated that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for filing counter affidavit.

The ruling virtually makes the fate of the film, originally slated for a Pongal release earlier this month, uncertain. The film is stated to be Vijay's last, ahead of his full-fledged political entry.

The High Court allowed the producer of 'Jana Nayagan' to approach the single judge for early disposal of the case.

It also stated that the single judge is at liberty to decide whether the decision taken to refer the matter to revising committee is correct or not.

The Bench on January 20 reserved orders, on the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification, against an order passed by Justice Asha, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.

Justice Asha on January 9 allowed the petition filed by M/s KVN Productions LLP, producer of the film 'Jaya Nayagan' and gave a direction to the CBFC to grant censor certificate forthwith.

The judge had also quashed a communication dated January 5 of the Regional Officer, informing the producer of the film that based on a complaint, the Chairperson of the Censor Board had referred the matter to the revising committee. However, on the same day, the First Bench stayed her order.

Originally on December 22, 2025 the producer received a communication from the Regional Officer from Chennai informing that the 5-member examining committee, which viewed the film had recommended for screening of the movie and issuance of censor certificate.

Thereafter, based on a complaint from one of the members of the examining committee, the Chairperson had decided to put on hold the December 22 communication and referred the matter to the revising committee. This was communicated to the producer of the movie on January 5.