Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu govt to notify SOP for road shows after deciding on views of parties

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to notify before January 5, 2026, an SOP to regulate public meetings and road shows.

The government was directed by the HC to take a decision on the views of political parties in this regard and notify the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the directive while disposing of petitions filed by actor Vijay-led TVK and three others.

This was besides the impleading petitions from AIADMK and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. The petitions were filed in the wake of the September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during the roadshow of actor-politician Vijay.

The petitions sought a direction to the authorities to frame guidelines/SOP for the regulation of political party meetings, rallies, road shows, conferences and other similar events throughout the state of Tamil Nadu.

In its order, the bench said having gone through the affidavit filed by the state, the draft SOP and the suggestions/objections, and after pondering upon the submissions of counsel for the respective parties, "we are of the view that the State should take a decision, one way or the other, on the suggestions/ objections submitted before this court in writing..." The bench said a decision on the suggestions, objections, views and inputs shall be taken by the government, and the finalised SOP shall be notified as early as possible and in any case, not later than January 5, 2026.

If grievances, or any part thereof, remain unaddressed, and if any party was aggrieved by any condition, it will be open for that party to seek an appropriate remedy under the law.