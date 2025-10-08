Madras HC transfers Kancheepuram district judge facing allegation of misuse of authority

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Madras High Court has transferred Kancheepuram Principal District and Sessions Judge Pa U Chemmal, who had been facing criticism in recent times for alleged misuse of his authority, and posted him as the chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat in Ariyalur district.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court, S Alli on October 7, 2025 Deepthi Arivunithi, District Judge, functioning as Principal Judge, Commercial Court, Chennai was transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kancheepuram vice Pa U Chemmal.

According to sources in the Registry, the transfer was following a remand order issued against Kancheepuram DSP, M Sankar Ganesh by Chemmal recently.

Subsequently, the Kancheepuram SP filed a petition in the Madras High Court, alleging that Chemmal remanded the DSP due to personal enmity with his former Personal Security Officer and the court set aside the remand order. Later, the Madras High Court orally directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to conduct an enquiry and file a report for taking action.

Accordingly, the Registrar (Vigilance) conducted a preliminary enquiry and submitted his report to the Vigilance Committee and Transfer Committee, the sources added.

Sources said the enquiry relating to Chemmal was at the preliminary stage and no final decision has been taken. On the Administrative side, action may be taken after giving an opportunity to Chemmal and after obtaining his explanation on the allegations made against him, sources added. PTI COR VGN ADB