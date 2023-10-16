Madras High Court gets two additional judges

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Two new judges, Justice N Senthilkumar and Justice G Arul Murugan, have been appointed to the Madras High Court as additional judges.

Advertisment

On Monday Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to the two new judges at a simple function held on the premises of the Madras High Court.

With their appointment, the total number of judges has gone up to 65 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Advocate General R Shanmughasundaram, Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry P Amalraj, President of Madras High Court Advocates' Association G Mohanakrishnan, and leaders of various bar associations welcomed the new judges.

Born on October 12, 1970, Justice Senthilkumar did his schooling in Chennai and thereafter completed his law degree from Salem Central Law College in 1994. He was practising as a junior to the present Advocate General R Shanmughasundaram.

Born on May 22, 1976, Justice Arul Murugan completed his law degree from Salem Central Law College and was practising as a junior to Senior counsel K Duraisamy in the Madras High Court. PTI CORR ANE