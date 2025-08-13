Madras Sappers, IAF bands to mark Independence Day with performances in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Madras Engineer Group, popularly known as the Madras Sappers, will stage a Military Band Display at Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Botanical Garden on August 15 as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, an official from the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, said on Wednesday.

The Madras Sappers are part of the Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area.

The event, scheduled from 4 pm to 5 pm, will feature synchronised martial melodies and patriotic tunes.

Lalbagh is currently hosting the 218th edition of its flower show, which celebrates Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur, who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company, and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, her army commander.

The show will continue until August 17.

The Indian Air Force Band will also perform on August 15 at Brigade Gateway Lake in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, the DPRO official added. The performance will begin at 6 pm and will include a tribute to “Operation Sindoor”—a precise air operation carried out by the IAF in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. PTI JR SSK